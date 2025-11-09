First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in 908 Devices Inc. $MASS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 267,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 210.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,199,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 3,526,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,899,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $7,621,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $264.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners upgraded 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,365.10. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $80,593. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

