Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,795. This represents a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.39.

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $373.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 64.79%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.