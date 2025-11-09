15,684 Shares in Griffon Corporation $GFF Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Griffon by 8,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Griffon by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 11,460.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFF opened at $71.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The firm had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

