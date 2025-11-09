Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Kenvue by 266.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Kenvue by 378.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

