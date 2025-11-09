First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 45,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $168,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 23.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MarineMax by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $23.68 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $508.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,651,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,736.14. This represents a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

