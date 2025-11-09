First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 152.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Harmonic by 310.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,077,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 2,327,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,615,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,474,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 411,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,081,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 292,584 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

