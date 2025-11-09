Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 423 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 11,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

ROP stock opened at $447.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.31 and its 200-day moving average is $535.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.42 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

