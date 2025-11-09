Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Champion Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 117.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 25.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Champion Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $684.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.96 million. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Champion Homes from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Champion Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,376.32. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

