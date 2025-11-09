First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 375,643 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 466,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $541.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tronox has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.76%.

In other news, Director Peter Johnston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 191,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,756.73. The trade was a 11.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tronox from $3.60 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

