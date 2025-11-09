Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,498,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

