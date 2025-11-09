Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.44 Million Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 340,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 263,724 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ILF stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

