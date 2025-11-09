MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 96.71% and a negative net margin of 142.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 69.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MediWound by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in MediWound by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MediWound by 2,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

