Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.9429 and last traded at $0.9828. Approximately 22,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0215.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

