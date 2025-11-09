Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 650,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CMG opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

