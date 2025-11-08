Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,052 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STERIS were worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE STE opened at $263.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.98 and its 200 day moving average is $238.89. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $265.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

