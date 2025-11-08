Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 and last traded at GBX 75. Approximately 177,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 35,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50.
Arecor Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%
The firm has a market capitalization of £28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.46.
Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arecor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 176.89% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arecor Therapeutics plc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.
