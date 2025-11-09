Clearwater Paper Corporation $CLW Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,645 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,215.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.16. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of ($358.30) million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CLW. Cowen began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLW

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.