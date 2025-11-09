Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

