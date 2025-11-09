Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

In related news, Director Manpreet Khaira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $748,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,770.58. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $13,541,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 770,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,900. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

CRDO stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.19 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

