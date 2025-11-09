First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 61,943 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. $BBCP

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,943 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 584,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 547,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 321,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.14 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Concrete Pumping to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

