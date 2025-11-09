Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 29,024 Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,692 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,209,000 after buying an additional 484,053 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,683,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,193,000 after acquiring an additional 132,974 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 124.2% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

