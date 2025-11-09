15,694 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,669,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,385,000 after purchasing an additional 223,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 389.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,073,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $42,866,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $26,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $1,366,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,152.12. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.73. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

