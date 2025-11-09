Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

