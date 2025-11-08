Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 1,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.
Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile
The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.
