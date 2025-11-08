Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.1625 and last traded at $1.1625. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

