Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.5450. Approximately 1,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

About Kasikornbank Public

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.1729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 568.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

