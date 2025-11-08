Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.34 and last traded at GBX 0.35. Approximately 113,414,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 30,108,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36.

Corcel Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.35.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

