Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. $LSPD

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth about $119,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth about $150,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.60. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 59.16%.The firm had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lightspeed Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

