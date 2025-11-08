Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $175.82 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $209.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.01.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.