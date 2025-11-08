Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of eBay by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $187,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,011 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $96,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 84.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $135,773,000 after buying an additional 916,596 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Citizens Jmp upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.52.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

