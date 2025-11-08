Ellevest Inc. Takes $189,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

