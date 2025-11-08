First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,124 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,000,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,786 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 119,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter.

EMXC stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

