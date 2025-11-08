Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $73.07 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.