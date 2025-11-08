TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Up 9.3% – Here’s Why

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.5181 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.8034.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

