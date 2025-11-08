iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.