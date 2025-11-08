Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

