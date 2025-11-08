Bank of Montreal Can Buys 51,914 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,903,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,003,000 after acquiring an additional 97,312 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,410,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,357,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,743,000 after acquiring an additional 268,803 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.3%

DECK opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.85. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

