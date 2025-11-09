4,000 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

