Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.3% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.5% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 11.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. This represents a 52.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,159,138 shares of company stock worth $516,256,695. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Down 0.2%

AppLovin stock opened at $619.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.89. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.