Falcon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.66 Million (FF)

Falcon Finance (FF) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Falcon Finance has a total market capitalization of $291.66 million and $81.15 million worth of Falcon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falcon Finance has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Falcon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,463.86 or 0.99292381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance’s launch date was September 9th, 2025. Falcon Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,000,000 tokens. Falcon Finance’s official Twitter account is @falconstable. The official website for Falcon Finance is falcon.finance.

Buying and Selling Falcon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Finance (FF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,340,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Finance is 0.12680094 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $94,406,398.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falcon.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

