Aster (ASTER) Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Aster (ASTER) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Aster has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aster token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aster has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $378.66 million worth of Aster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101,463.86 or 0.99292381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aster Profile

Aster’s launch date was September 17th, 2025. Aster’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,017,700,000 tokens. Aster’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. The official message board for Aster is medium.com/asterdex. The official website for Aster is www.asterdex.com.

Buying and Selling Aster

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster (ASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 2,017,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aster is 1.04047013 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $370,261,282.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aster using one of the exchanges listed above.

