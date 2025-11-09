Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were down 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 771,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 388,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47.
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
