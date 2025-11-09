Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $397.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,972.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $375.01 and a one year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on HubSpot in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

