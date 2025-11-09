Fonville Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after buying an additional 2,669,771 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $90.23 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.