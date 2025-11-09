13,700 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 104,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,207.26. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,423.36. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

