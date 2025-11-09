Cardano Price Down 8.3% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $21.35 billion and $605.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.00 or 0.03354631 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00016907 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00006221 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00007085 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00002856 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000312 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,566,647 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is cardano.org/news/atom.xml. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
