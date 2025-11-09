Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $217.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 259,842 shares of company stock valued at $57,857,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

