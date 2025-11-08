Ellevest Inc. Takes Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. This trade represents a 4.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Plautz bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,847.02. This represents a 253.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,170 shares of company stock worth $293,506. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

