Ellevest Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 306.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

