LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darren M. Black sold 8,407,643 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,970,305.05. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $18,213,249.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,324,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,623,678.79. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,407,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,466,750. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,613,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,255,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 168,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,399,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 123,056 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,056,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,455,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.